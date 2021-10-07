Markets gain 1% ahead of RBI policy, soft crude prices calm investors

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that domestic markets are holding up strong on the back of several positive factors like rating outlook upgrade, strong pre-quarterly data and healthy commentary from corporates for the festive season. “Although volatility has increased due to global factors as well as elevated valuations. Q2 result season would officially start with TCS numbers on Friday. Also RBI’s monetary policy meeting decision is due on Friday," he said.