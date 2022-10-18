Markets gain about 1%, helped by improved risk sentiment

NEW DELHI :Positive cues from the global as well as the domestic arena led to gains in the market for the third day in a row. In the global markets, risk sentiments have improved with encouragement from strong earnings performance by institutions such as the Bank of America. The reversal in UK tax cut proposals also provided a boost to global market sentiments. In the domestic arena, investor confidence was boosted by a declining dollar index, stable crude oil prices, declining foreign fund outflows, festive season demand growth, and decent corporate performance.

