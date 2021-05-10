Markets gained for fourth straight sessions, ended nearly 1% higher on Monday while steady global peers lent support. The BSE Sensex gained 295.94 or 0.60% at 49,502.41. The Nifty was up 119.20 points or 0.80% at 14,942.35.

Equities Asia-Pacific were broadly higher on Monday, snubbing weaker-than-expected April U.S. jobs reports. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.63% while Nikkei in Japan rose 0.55%. Last week, the widely watched US jobs report for April came in below expectations. The report showed U.S. employers added 266,000 net payrolls last month and the unemployment rate rose to 6.1%.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities Domestic equities continued to defy concerns of rising covid cases and extended mobility restrictions by several state by extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading day.

He said factors like firm global cues, steady March quarter earnings alongwith favourable management commentary, liquidity support announced by the RBI and absence of nationwide lockdown have aided domestic equities to shrug off rising covid cases in the country.

“However, elevated daily caseload, higher positivity rate and rising covid cases in hinterlands of the country are expected to weigh on investors’ sentiments and will prevent market to take any decisive up-move," Modi said.

India volatility index or VIX fell 2.86% on Monday with the index ending at 20.23.

The Indian rupee on Monday rose for third consecutive session in a row to its highest in more than a month. The domestic currency closed 0.22% higher at 73.35 against the US dollar, a level last seen on 5 April, from its previous close of 72.52. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 90.14.

Foreign institutional investors have bought net of $5.30 billion in Indian equities and are net sellers of $2.19 billion in debt markets since the beginning of the calendar year. Domestic institutional investors sold ₹9,900.37 crore in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

