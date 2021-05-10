Markets gain for fourth straight sessions defying covid concerns

The Indian rupee on Monday rose for third consecutive session in a row to its highest in more than a month. The domestic currency closed 0.22% higher at 73.35 against the US dollar, a level last seen on 5 April, from its previous close of 72.52. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 90.14.

