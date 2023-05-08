The markets on Monday saw strong gains helped by favorable global cues. The Sensex ended the day up by 1.16% while Nifty was up 1.08%. Easing concerns around US slowdown helped lift investor concerns as strong India economic data and good earnings reported by Indian corporates are helping keep investor confidence firm. The continued buying by Foreign Portfolio Investors also remains supportive.

“Indian equities gained confidence from strong domestic earnings and fading concerns over the US economic slowdown following robust job data", said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The April US jobs data, which came at a much better-than-expected 253000 jobs reflect a strong economy which may even avoid a recession, said analysts.

The recent weakness in the US dollar is drawing more foreign funds to the domestic market, with FIIs remaining net buyers for seven consecutive days, observed Shah

The gains were led by Banks, Realty Autos and financials, while most of the sectoral indices ended in the green. The IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance remained amongst top gainers and other heavy weights as HDFC twins, Reliance Industries supported to the gains. The broader indices too edged higher and gained nearly a percent each.

“Continued earnings momentum in banking stocks and sustained credit growth at 15.9% led to a rally in Nifty Bank"said aid Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

For the week, khemka expects the market to continue with its positive structure dictated by corporate earnings and consistent buying by FIIs,"

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.said that the NIFTY index is being controlled by the bulls, and they have been able to maintain their grip. The index has gone beyond the high point it had reached in the previous week, and the strong buying has led to a shift in the base level from 18000 to 18200, added Shah. The current situation suggests that the index is still in buy mode, and it will remain so as long as it manages to hold on to the support of 18200, said Shah.



The rupee continued to trade below 82 to a dollar level and closed flat at 81.80 to a dollar level.

Analysts such as Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd said that Lack of major flows kept the pair in tight range. Since mid-April volatility has declined significantly in Rupee, it is also due to lack of fresh triggers. However, Banerjee remains cautious and says history suggests such volatility compression is preceded by sharp increase in volatility later, due to some unknown risks. Over the near term he expects a range of 81.60 and 82.00 on spot."

Moving forward the U.S. inflation data due later in the week would offer more cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, feel analysts. Nair expects the US inflation report, due on Wednesday, to remain around the March level of 5.0%.. The Investors would also watch out for economic cues such as inflation data of India, and China along with UK GDP data and Bank of England's interest rate during the week, said Khemka.

While overall current bullish tone is expected to keep domestic markets firm, feel analysts. However, investors have experienced a roller coaster ride in the index for the last 3 sessions. “We feel traders should continue with a cautious approach until we see some stability for a session or two. Meanwhile, stick with stock-specific trading approach and limit leveraged positions" said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author