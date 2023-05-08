Markets gain more than 1% helped by easing slowdown concerns3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:48 PM IST
The Sensex ended the day up by 1.16% while Nifty was up 1.08%
The markets on Monday saw strong gains helped by favorable global cues. The Sensex ended the day up by 1.16% while Nifty was up 1.08%. Easing concerns around US slowdown helped lift investor concerns as strong India economic data and good earnings reported by Indian corporates are helping keep investor confidence firm. The continued buying by Foreign Portfolio Investors also remains supportive.
