Markets gain more than 1% helped by easing slowdown concerns

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.said that the NIFTY index is being controlled by the bulls, and they have been able to maintain their grip. The index has gone beyond the high point it had reached in the previous week, and the strong buying has led to a shift in the base level from 18000 to 18200, added Shah. The current situation suggests that the index is still in buy mode, and it will remain so as long as it manages to hold on to the support of 18200, said Shah.