Markets gain over 2% amid vaccine optimism, decline in bond yields

Markets gained over 2% on Wednesday extending gains for third straight days as investors took comfort in the US bond yields retreating from recent highs. The BSE Sensex gained 1147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65. The Nifty also surged 326.50 points or 2.19%, closing at 15,245.60 on the back of widespread optimism led by continuing covid-19 vaccination process throughout the country.

In other regions of Asi too markets ended higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%."Markets across the globe were filled with optimism as the focus shifted from concerns over high valuation to a stronger economic recovery and earnings growth. The Indian market was on a rising streak echoing the global sentiment. The Nifty bank which had a rough week so far took a breather and led the rally while consolidation was seen on auto stocks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

In India too, investors’ nervousness is ebbing as India volatility index (VIX) fell 6.41% to close at 22.09 on Wednesday. VIX has an indirect correlation to the index typically.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd market participants are taking comfort from the domestic factors such as decent macro data, earnings upgrades and steady progress of vaccine drive. “Importantly, Nifty has reversed the last week’s decline and indications are pointing towards a further surge ahead. We remain cautiously optimistic on the markets and suggest focusing more on the selection of trades," he said.

Investor wealth has jumped ₹9.41 trillion as markets extended its gaining streak to the third session on Wednesday. In the last three session, market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies surged to ₹210.22 trillion.

In last three sessions, the benchmark index, Sensex rallied 2344.66 points or 4.78% while the Nifty gained 716.45 points or 4.93%. BSE Mid cap index and BSE Small cap index gained points 298.62 and 279.05 points respectively to a record closing of 20,883.90 and 21,085.29.

The government has said that there were plenty of covid-19 vaccines for the country even though it has sent quantities overseas, Reuters report said. India which makes 60% of all vaccines in the world, wants to vaccinate 300 million people - a fifth of its population - against the virus by August.

According to Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer, Old Bridge Capital Management next growth cycle in India may be from manufacturing, utilities, agriculture and digitization space. “ Valuations and business models in this space have been overlooked,as historically these have been non performers. Companies profitability in agri segments have now become structural, as cashflows in the rural economy will remain elevated," he said in a media round table with reporters on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $34.94 billion in equity and are net sellers of $6.29 billion in debt markets respectively since the beginning of fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors sold ₹1.40 trillion in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

