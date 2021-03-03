Markets gain over 2% amid vaccine optimism, decline in bond yields

In other regions of Asi too markets ended higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%."Markets across the globe were filled with optimism as the focus shifted from concerns over high valuation to a stronger economic recovery and earnings growth. The Indian market was on a rising streak echoing the global sentiment. The Nifty bank which had a rough week so far took a breather and led the rally while consolidation was seen on auto stocks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

