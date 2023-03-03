Markets garner largest single-day gain of 2023 after mega block deal in Adani stocks; SBI, Airtel, RIL top gainers3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 05:34 PM IST
- All sectoral indices were in the green with banking stocks driving the rally. Nifty PSU Bank was the top performer surging by a whopping 5.40%. While overall Bank Nifty skyrocketed by 861.55 points or 2.13% to end at 41,251.35.
Markets ended the week on a perky note after a mega block deal from large foreign investors in Adani Group's four companies. Sensex and Nifty 50 posted their best single-day gain of 2023 on Friday. Broad-based buying was seen across sectoral indices. PSU banks were the biggest gainers with SBI taking lead. Heavyweights RIL and HDFC Bank further lifted the performance. Also, a rally in global cues on more interest rates hope from Fed to tame inflation was among the contributing factor. Rupee recorded its best week by ending below the 82 mark against the US dollar.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×