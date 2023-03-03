Markets ended the week on a perky note after a mega block deal from large foreign investors in Adani Group's four companies. Sensex and Nifty 50 posted their best single-day gain of 2023 on Friday. Broad-based buying was seen across sectoral indices. PSU banks were the biggest gainers with SBI taking lead. Heavyweights RIL and HDFC Bank further lifted the performance. Also, a rally in global cues on more interest rates hope from Fed to tame inflation was among the contributing factor. Rupee recorded its best week by ending below the 82 mark against the US dollar.

