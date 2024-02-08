Markets give a thumbs-down to RBI policy, crack 1%
The markets were disappointed with no dovish tinge to the policy or cut in cash reserve ratio to ease liquidity in the banking system, analysts said
MUMBAI : Indian stock markets tumbled nearly 1% on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged for the sixth time in a row and hinted that it is unlikely to cut interest rates soon.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started