Indian markets snapped their 2-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbling by over 1% each. A broad-based selloff across the basket had dragged the overall performance alongside mixed global cues especially the downside in US equities ahead of FOMC minutes. Domestic equities also shrugged off the strongest expansion in India's services PMI since June driven by a rapid rise in both new orders and output. However, the rupee gained against the US dollar due to the downside in oil prices and pullback in greenback.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}