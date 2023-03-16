Markets halt 5-day losing streak after Credit Suisse lifeline lifts mood; Metals underperform, Tata Steel top loser3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:21 PM IST
- At home, banking stocks recovered, while metal stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure. Smallcap stocks saw money going out in the broader market. However, investors remain on the edge regards to turmoil in banks globally.
After 5 consecutive days of a selloff, Indian markets recovered slight losses on Thursday despite mixed global cues eased after Swiss lender Credit Suisse announced its liquidity-raising plan. However, Sensex and Nifty 50 ended marginally up. Banking stocks recovered, while metal stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure. Smallcap stocks saw money going out in the broader market. However, investors remain on the edge regards to turmoil in banks globally.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×