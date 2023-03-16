While on Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The Bank Nifty index witnessed some buying from the lower levels on the weekly expiry day however the undertone remains bearish as long as it says below the level of 40,000. The Index's immediate hurdle stands at 39,500 and if sustained above it can witness some short covering towards 40,000. The downside support is at 38500 and a breach below it will lead to further selling pressure."