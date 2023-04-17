Markets faced an intense spell of bears on Monday with Sensex and Nifty 50 erasing their psychological levels of 60,000 and 17,700 respectively. Despite a broader buying in indices, markets could not continue on their winning streak which has been the case for the past 9 consecutive days. The biggest elephant in the room would be IT stocks which were a hot mess in today's trading session after a weak fourth quarter from tech giants TCS and Infosys. Their Q4 results have raised more questions and uncertainties. On the other hand, FMCG and oil stocks were top gainers. Infosys touched a new 1-year low today and emerged as a top loser, while other heavyweights like TCS, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra suffered a substantial drop.

Sensex dipped by 520.25 points or 0.86% to end at 59,910.75. Nifty 50 shed 121.15 points or 0.68% to close at 17,706.85. India's volatility index surged over 3.2%.

Infosys was the top dragger on Sensex, tumbling by over 9%. Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech followed with a downside of 5.3% and 2.7%. Other stocks like NTPC, L&T, Wipro, HDFC, TCS, and HDFC Bank were also among the losers list on Sensex, slipping in the range of 1.5% to 2%.

Top gainers on Sensex were Nestle up 4% followed by Power Grid, SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, and ITC.

The m-cap of BSE-listed firms stood at nearly ₹265.93 lakh crore by end of Monday's session. From the total 3,768 stocks listed on BSE, 1,852 advanced, 1,735 declined and 181 stocks were unchanged. 139 stocks hit a fresh 52-week high, while 55 stocks recorded 52-week lows on Monday.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap outperformed benchmarks with a gain of nearly 138 points or 0.6%. Smallcap index also surged marginally. BSE Sensex 50 dipped by 0.7%, while Next 50 gained by 0.4%.

Further, in regard to sectoral indices, the BSE IT index dived by 1348 points or 4.8%. Capital Goods slipped by 232.5 points, and the Healthcare index declined by 108 points. Among the gainers were the FMCG index with a surge of around 163 points, and the Oil & Gas index which advanced by 212 points or 1.2%.

IT stocks are under pressure after disappointing Q4 results from top-tier IT companies, TCS and Infosys, which have missed street estimates amid uncertainties. Many experts believe that 1-2 quarters for the sector is likely to be choppy due to the banking crisis in the US regional banks and European banks. Nifty IT touched a fresh 52-week low of 26,184.45 before ending at 27,008.20 down by 1,335 points or 4.7%. All IT stocks are in the red on Monday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The market responded negatively to the weak start of the earnings season by IT bellwether and their cautious outlook. On the global front, the US 10-year bond yield rose as solid US job data raised concerns over further rate hikes by the Fed."

Meanwhile, at the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee weakened against the greenback tracking selloffs in domestic equities coupled with gains in the dollar and an uptick in treasury yields after mixed US data. The local unit closed at 81.9725 per dollar compared to the previous session's print of 81.85 per dollar.

Going ahead, Nair said, "The earnings reports, primarily from the IT and banking sectors, will influence market trends in the coming days. We expect Nifty50 earnings to grow by 10% in Q4 FY23, driven by banking and finance, auto, telecom, and FMCG."

On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "The index on the daily chart has retested its channel pattern breakout levels at 17,650 and it succeeded in holding that."

Technically Patil added, "after a tall bearish candle post breakout suggest a range bound movement in further trading sessions. The overall trend is positive as prices are trading above the breakout levels of falling channel pattern. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,600 – 17,550 levels and resistance are capped at 17,900 levels. In case the Nifty breaches below 17,550 levels than 17,400 will be the next support zone."

For the rupee, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "rupee will take cues from FII's activity thus a range bound trend between 81.75-82.25 looks on cards for the week ahead."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

