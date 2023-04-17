Markets faced an intense spell of bears on Monday with Sensex and Nifty 50 erasing their psychological levels of 60,000 and 17,700 respectively. Despite a broader buying in indices, markets could not continue on their winning streak which has been the case for the past 9 consecutive days. The biggest elephant in the room would be IT stocks which were a hot mess in today's trading session after a weak fourth quarter from tech giants TCS and Infosys. Their Q4 results have raised more questions and uncertainties. On the other hand, FMCG and oil stocks were top gainers. Infosys touched a new 1-year low today and emerged as a top loser, while other heavyweights like TCS, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra suffered a substantial drop.

