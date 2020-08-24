Indian markets surged to six-month high on Monday and ended at pre-covid level. Gaining nearly 1%, benchmark indices closed at levels last seen on 27 February. Rise in global peers supported Indian equities while sentiment was also boosted due to government's relaxation in goods and services tax (GST) compliance. The BSE Sensex ended at 38,799.08, gaining 364.36 points or 0.95%. The Nifty was at 11,466.45, up 94.85 points or 0.83%.

Among other Asia Pacific regions, markets in Korea and Hong Kong gained over 1% after Wall Street hit a new high despite lingering unease about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections but boosted by hopes of early discovery of a vaccine. The Financial Times’ report saying that the Trump administration is considering by-passing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in America ahead of the presidential election added strength to the vaccine hopes.

“Global cues helped the Indian market to close in positive territory with the exceptional strength shown in US futures, Hong Kong and European markets," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Analysts said that markets in India chose to ignore rising cases of infections and instead kept riding the positive momentum brought about by ample liquidity in the markets and expectations of the economy improving. Also, what cheered up investors is announcement by the finance ministry that business with an annual turnover of up to ₹40 lakh are now GST exempt, adding that those with a turnover up to ₹1.5 crore can opt for the Composition Scheme and pay only 1% tax. The FinMin said that in order to ease GST compliance burden during covid-19 crisis, the government introduced several relaxations.

“Most of the smaller businesses are facing severe liquidity issues and are struggling to conduct their business after the lockdown and a loss of all business activities. The central government’s move to exempt this sizable chunk is a positive move and a step in the right direction to help out these smaller businesses," said Niranjan Hiranandani President of Assocham and co-founder and Managing Director, Hiranandani group of companies adding that there are a sizable percentage of businesses in India which have a turnover of less than ₹40 lakhs.

Despite on-ground challenges with the economy struggling to cope up with covid-19 led disruptions, Indian stock markets have rallied 50% from the lows touched in March. Domestic equity markets have gained over 3% so far in August oncontinued buying interest from foreign investors. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought $5.50 billion in equities in August, set to be the most in 17 months. Since May, they bought $10.38 billion, while so far this year, they bought $4.21 billion in equities.

The Indian rupee on Monday ended at a five-month high against the US dollar tracking domestic equity markets. Bond yields hit a three-month high after the Reserve Bank of India sold debt at higher-than-expected yields at Friday's auction and amid a surge in inflation. The Indian currency closed at 74.32 a dollar -- a level last seen on 18 March from its previous close of 74.85. It gained 0.72%, which is its its maximum since 2 July.

“With a grimmer outlook for both US and Indian economies USDINR is likely to move in the range from 74 at the lower end of the spectrum and 76 at the higher end of the spectrum in the current week," said Vaqarjaved Khan, Research Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd.

The 10-year bond yield closed at 6.165%, a level last seen on 12 May, against its previous close of 6.088%.

