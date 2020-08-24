Markets hit 6-month high on global support, rupee at 5-month high

Analysts said that markets in India chose to ignore rising cases of infections and instead kept riding the positive momentum brought about by ample liquidity in the markets and expectations of the economy improving. Also, what cheered up investors is announcement by the finance ministry that business with an annual turnover of up to ₹40 lakh are now GST exempt, adding that those with a turnover up to ₹1.5 crore can opt for the Composition Scheme and pay only 1% tax. The FinMin said that in order to ease GST compliance burden during covid-19 crisis, the government introduced several relaxations.