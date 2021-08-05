Mumbai: Markets extended gains on Thursday as the benchmark indices hit record high once again. The BSE Sensex rose 123.07 points or 0.23% at 54,492.84 while the Nifty was up 35.80 points or 0.22% at 16,294.60.

Equities in other Asia-Pacific region were mostly mixed as Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai composite in mainland China declined while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services,"Despite witnessing consolidation in the opening session, large caps managed to continue trading at record high levels with the support from IT, Metal and FMCG stocks. Banking stocks continued to be under pressure ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement. Importantly, the broad market has started to underperform. Investors should be cautious in the short-term regarding the performance of mid & small caps after the thrilling rally during the year."

India volatility index or VIX fell nearly 3% on Friday, indicating investors are not expecting any major correction in markets.

“Going forward, given sharp improvement in key economic indicators like GST collection, auto sales volume and other high frequency indicators like e-way bills in July, we believe strong momentum of corporate earnings recovery may sustain in subsequent quarters. This should aid market to sustain premium valuations. Further, India stands to be benefitted from China’s regulatory crackdown on technology and education companies in recent weeks in the form of FIIs investments," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India monetary policy review outcome which is scheduled on Friday. The decision of status quo on key rates is already priced in however RBI’s stance on inflation and commentary on growth will be key focus among investors.

While reverse repo hikes are likely begin in fourth quarter of FY22, given the fragile nature of recovery and uncertain outlook, ICICI Securities expects RBI to continue with accommodative stance and state-based forward guidance until the economy is firmly and sustainably on the revival path.

“However, there are clear inflationary pressures and inflation in the coming months is likely to exceed the MPC’s June forecasts. Hence, we expect the committee to up its inflation forecasts for the remaining quarters of FY22 in the upcoming review," Anagha Deodhar, chief economist, ICICI Securities said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.