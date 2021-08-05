Markets hit record high again as investors eye RBI policy review

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services,"Despite witnessing consolidation in the opening session, large caps managed to continue trading at record high levels with the support from IT, Metal and FMCG stocks. Banking stocks continued to be under pressure ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement. Importantly, the broad market has started to underperform. Investors should be cautious in the short-term regarding the performance of mid & small caps after the thrilling rally during the year."