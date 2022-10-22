The stock market will be entering into a long holiday next week with exchanges BSE and NSE to remain shut for a total of four days. Out of the 4 holidays, two are due to the celebration of the Diwali festival. However, on the evening of October 24, investors will be allowed to trade in the capital market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodities, and other securities for an hour as part of Muhurat trading.
The stock market will be entering into a long holiday next week with exchanges BSE and NSE to remain shut for a total of four days. Out of the 4 holidays, two are due to the celebration of the Diwali festival. However, on the evening of October 24, investors will be allowed to trade in the capital market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodities, and other securities for an hour as part of Muhurat trading.
As per the exchanges circular, BSE and NSE will be closed on October 24 due to Laxmi Pujan aka Main Diwali, and on October 26 due to the Diwali Balipratipada celebration.
As per the exchanges circular, BSE and NSE will be closed on October 24 due to Laxmi Pujan aka Main Diwali, and on October 26 due to the Diwali Balipratipada celebration.
That being said, trading will resume on October 25, and further on October 27 and 28. The market will be closed on October 23 due to Sunday, and on October 29 due to Saturday.
That being said, trading will resume on October 25, and further on October 27 and 28. The market will be closed on October 23 due to Sunday, and on October 29 due to Saturday.
Markets are closed generally on weekends.
Markets are closed generally on weekends.
However, on October 24, as India celebrates Lakshmi Pujan, stock exchanges will open for Muhurat trading on the evening of this day.
However, on October 24, as India celebrates Lakshmi Pujan, stock exchanges will open for Muhurat trading on the evening of this day.
NSE's circular said, "a special live trading session shall be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali."
NSE's circular said, "a special live trading session shall be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali."
As per the circular, on October 24, the block deal session will begin from 5.45 pm to 6 pm. Further, the pre-market opening will take place from 6 pm to 6.08 pm, followed by normal trading in the market from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm.
As per the circular, on October 24, the block deal session will begin from 5.45 pm to 6 pm. Further, the pre-market opening will take place from 6 pm to 6.08 pm, followed by normal trading in the market from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm.
Further, on October 24, the call auction illiquid session will begin from 6.20 pm to 7.05 pm.
Further, on October 24, the call auction illiquid session will begin from 6.20 pm to 7.05 pm.
The closing session of the market will be from 7.25 pm to 7.35 pm on October 24. While the trade modification cut-off time will be from 6.15 pm to 7.45 pm.
The closing session of the market will be from 7.25 pm to 7.35 pm on October 24. While the trade modification cut-off time will be from 6.15 pm to 7.45 pm.
"All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations," NSE's circular added.
"All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations," NSE's circular added.
This week markets closed on a positive note. On Friday, Sensex settled at 59,307.15 up by 104.25 points or 0.18%, while Nifty 50 ended at 17,576.30 higher by 12.35 points or 0.07%.
This week markets closed on a positive note. On Friday, Sensex settled at 59,307.15 up by 104.25 points or 0.18%, while Nifty 50 ended at 17,576.30 higher by 12.35 points or 0.07%.
Compared to last week, the BSE-listed firms' market cap jumped more than ₹4.13 lakh crore in the week ending October 21, 2022, to nearly ₹274.42 lakh crore. The market cap was around ₹270.29 lakh crore by end of October 14 last week.
Compared to last week, the BSE-listed firms' market cap jumped more than ₹4.13 lakh crore in the week ending October 21, 2022, to nearly ₹274.42 lakh crore. The market cap was around ₹270.29 lakh crore by end of October 14 last week.
The 5-days Diwali festival will begin on October 22 with Dhanteras followed by Lakshmi Pujan (Main Diwali) on October 24 and end on October 26 with Bhai Dooj.
The 5-days Diwali festival will begin on October 22 with Dhanteras followed by Lakshmi Pujan (Main Diwali) on October 24 and end on October 26 with Bhai Dooj.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.