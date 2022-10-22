The stock market will be entering into a long holiday next week with exchanges BSE and NSE to remain shut for a total of four days. Out of the 4 holidays, two are due to the celebration of the Diwali festival. However, on the evening of October 24, investors will be allowed to trade in the capital market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodities, and other securities for an hour as part of Muhurat trading.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}