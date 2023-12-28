Markets in 2024: Key things investors need to keep in mind before investing next year
As investors prepare for the year ahead, there are several key considerations to keep in mind to navigate the evolving economic landscape and financial market. Experts tell us what these are and how to protect your investment in 2024.
The year 2023 presented a captivating journey for both the Indian and global equity markets. Initially marked by cautious expectations and noteworthy volatility, the Indian market showcased a remarkable turnaround in the latter half, rebounding from its low point in March 2023. As we step into 2024, the Indian economy stands out amidst the challenges faced by other emerging economies.
