Markets in a 9-days rally, longest since Oct 2020; IT stocks nosedive, Infosys top loser ahead of Q43 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:11 PM IST
- IT stocks are under pressure after TCS reported mixed numbers in Q4FY23 and also missed street's expectations. Infosys is the next in line to announce its Q4 result after market hours on Thursday.
Although Indian markets gained for the ninth day in a row, however, the upside on Thursday was hindered by a sharp selloff in IT stocks following major Q4 earnings. It would be strong buying in banking and auto stocks that pulled Sensex and Nifty 50 out of bears' grip. Additionally, hopes for a further pause in the RBI repo rate after moderation in domestic CPI comforted sentiments. However, FOMC minutes hinting towards a 'mild recession' led to cautious betting. India's volatility index dropped by nearly 3%.
