Although Indian markets gained for the ninth day in a row, however, the upside on Thursday was hindered by a sharp selloff in IT stocks following major Q4 earnings. It would be strong buying in banking and auto stocks that pulled Sensex and Nifty 50 out of bears' grip. Additionally, hopes for a further pause in the RBI repo rate after moderation in domestic CPI comforted sentiments. However, FOMC minutes hinting towards a 'mild recession' led to cautious betting. India's volatility index dropped by nearly 3%.

Indian equities' 9-consecutive days winning streak is the longest since October 2020.

Sensex ended at 60,431 up by 38.23 points or 0.06%. Nifty 50 closed at 17,828 up by 15.60 points or 0.09%.

In terms of sectoral indices, on BSE, the IT index dipped by nearly 592 points or 2.05%. Capital Goods followed with nearly 204 points drop.

IT stocks are under pressure after TCS reported mixed numbers in Q4FY23 and also missed street's expectations. Infosys is the next in line to announce its Q4 result after market hours on Thursday.

Among the positives, BSE Bankex zoomed over 650 points or 1.4%. Bank Nifty climbed by nearly 575 points or 1.4%. Auto stocks also recorded gap-up gains.

Sensex gainers were -- IndusInd Bank up 3.2% followed by Power Grid surging 1.7%, Axis Bank higher by 1.6%, and Bajaj Finserv advancing by 1.5%. Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank rallied by over 1% each.

Top underperformers on Sensex were -- Infosys tumbling by nearly 2.8%, Tech Mahindra down 2.13%, HCL Tech plunging 1.62%, TCS below 1.6%, and L&T lower by 1.31%.

On the performance of the market, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Indian shares experienced a downturn, weighed down by IT stocks following weak quarterly earnings and a cautious outlook from the top IT firm, which flagged apprehensions over deferred spending and uncertainty in its BFSI segment."

Nair added, "The decrease in CPI inflation to 5.66% in India, coupled with the moderation of core inflation, supports the decision of the MPC to keep policy rates on hold. While US inflation cooled to 5.0%, anxieties grew globally after the FOMC minutes hinted at a possible "mild recession" due to the impact of banking turmoil."

At the interbank forex market, the rupee gained to its psychologically critical of 81.85 against the US dollar --- as sharper than expected cooling in US inflation data dampened the mood in the greenback. Investors are hopeful for an ending in the rate hike cycle from Fed soon. This week, the rupee saw little change in its performance after rising for three consecutive weeks.

In regards to rupee, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "CPI in US came lower than expectation at 5.0% and CPI in India came at 5.66% again lower than expected lines thus helping rupee on broad bases, as interest rate cycle hike will be seen with dovish points according to data specific approach. Rupee going ahead can be seen in the range of 81.50-82.10."

Going ahead, on Nifty 50, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The fight between bulls and bears ended in favour of the bulls as Nifty ended the session about 100 points off the day's low. The benchmark Nifty has posted a winning streak for the ninth consecutive trading session. The critical moving averages are sitting comfortably below the current index value. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it stays above 17,700. On the higher end, 18000 will likely act as crucial resistance."

On Friday, markets will be closed on the occasion of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Trading will resume next week.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test