Going ahead, on Nifty 50, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The fight between bulls and bears ended in favour of the bulls as Nifty ended the session about 100 points off the day's low. The benchmark Nifty has posted a winning streak for the ninth consecutive trading session. The critical moving averages are sitting comfortably below the current index value. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it stays above 17,700. On the higher end, 18000 will likely act as crucial resistance."