Markets in red, defying Fed's smaller rate hike good news; banking stocks drag, SBI top loser3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Indian equities on Thursday closed in the red with banking stocks taking a massive toll. Sensex erased its psychological mark of 58,000 and Nifty 50 came below the 17,100 level.
The smaller rate hike from US Federal Reserve should have lifted market sentiment as it was in line with the street's expectations. However, the Fed's rate hike booster could not keep bulls on equities, as the U.S. Treasury Secretary's statement on insurance over deposits in failed banks --- soured the mood. Indian equities on Thursday closed in the red with banking stocks taking a massive toll. Sensex erased its psychological mark of 58,000 and Nifty 50 came below the 17,100 level.
