The smaller rate hike from US Federal Reserve should have lifted market sentiment as it was in line with the street's expectations. However, the Fed's rate hike booster could not keep bulls on equities, as the U.S. Treasury Secretary's statement on insurance over deposits in failed banks --- soured the mood. Indian equities on Thursday closed in the red with banking stocks taking a massive toll. Sensex erased its psychological mark of 58,000 and Nifty 50 came below the 17,100 level.

Sensex closed at 57,925.28 down by 289.31 points or 0.50. While Nifty 50 ended at 17,076.90 lower by 75 points or 0.44%.

Bank Nifty dipped by over 382 points, while BSE Bankex shed nearly 417 points. IT and Capital Goods stocks were also among the laggards.

SBI was the top loser on Sensex with a downside of nearly 1.7%. Stocks like Asian Paint, KotakBank, HCL Tech, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys also followed with a plunge of 1% to 1.5%.

Among the top gainers were -- Nestle, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Motors.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Although the Fed's decision to increase rates by 25 basis points was in line with expectations, concerns were raised by the U.S. Treasury Secretary's statement that blanket insurance for all deposits was not being considered. The domestic market attempted to recoup its initial losses with the help of favourable U.S. futures as the Fed hinted at its plan to pause rate hikes sooner. However, the recovery was short-lived due to a sluggish start in the European market led by a 50bps hike by the Swiss National Bank."

In the latest monetary policy, US Federal Reserve in the latest policy decided to take a much smaller hike in key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is now between 4.75% to 5%. However, the Fed also signalled for pausing further rate hikes amidst the recent financial sector turmoil after the failure of two banks. But FOMC said the US banking system is sound and resilient.

But US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the Fed's policy gave a brief about banks across America. She said, banks across the country are shoring up their liquidity, they are very worried about contagion from the troubles of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Yellen added that she has not considered or discussed anything having to do with blanket insurance or guarantees of deposits. She also revealed that over the past few weeks, many mid-sized banks have shown great concern to them about the uninsured deposits.

Further, Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities said, "Banking stocks came under fire that dragged key benchmark indices lower as a sharp decline in the US markets a day before cautioned investors. Although most of the other Asian indices eked out gains cheering that the US Fed may go soft on rate hikes going ahead, local markets failed to follow suit as higher valuations and a weak macro-economy prompted investors to book profit."

Meanwhile, at the interbank forex market, rupee saw its best single-day trading session in three weeks. The domestic currency tracked positive performance in Asian peers as expectations of the end in rate hike from US Federal Reserve took round. The local unit closed at 82.2625 per dollar, compared with its previous print of 82.6550per dollar.

Going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets have been facing tremendous pressure on every rise, tracking mixed global cues. And, we are seeing a similar situation on the sectoral front too as there is hardly any consistency in the trend. For further rebound, Nifty should decisively cross the 17,200 mark. Meanwhile, it is prudent to restrict positions and wait for clarity."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

