If earnings turnaround, India’s global underperformance may be reversed and FIIs may come back
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 17 Nov 2025, 05:45 am IST
Trideep Bhattacharya, president and CIO-Equities at Edelweiss MF, believes that a turnaround in corporate earnings is the critical factor that will reverse India's recent global underperformance and improve FII sentiment over the next 12 months.
It’s still early, but if earnings turn around, much of the global underperformance over the past year could well be reversed, believes Trideep Bhattacharya, president and CIO-Equities, Edelweiss MF.
