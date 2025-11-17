Have you completed the deployment phase, or are you holding back some capital to deploy once earnings start picking up?

We always keep some powder dry, ready to deploy when earnings momentum picks up. Our approach is to follow earnings upgrades, or what we call earnings resilience, and scale up positions in those areas. Currently, we’re aligned with sectors that are likely to see upgrades, and if the trend shifts over the next 6-12 months, we’ll rotate accordingly. Importantly, this rotation happens across sectors rather than moving from cash into a sector, ensuring we stay fully invested while optimizing allocations.