Markets jingle, but not all the way, to a Santa rally

Major U.S. indexes mostly rose to start 2022 in a so-called Santa Claus rally, reflecting that many investors are still enthusiastic for stocks even in a market that has recently notched multiple record highs. A Santa rally refers to a long-held trend where stocks generally perform well in the period that includes the last five trading days of the old year and first two trading days of the new year.

