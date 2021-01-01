Indian markets kick-started the new year 2021 on a positive note with both benchmark indices closing at record highs on Friday. Expectations of an economic recovery and earnings revival in the year ahead have bolstered overall investor sentiment. The Nifty ended over 14000-mark for first time, at 14,018.50, up 36.75 points or 0.26%. The BSE Sensex closed at 47,868.98, up 117.65 or 0.25%.

While most global markets are closed for New year holiday, overall there is a wide-spread positive sentiment on the back of the fresh US stimulus, Brexit deal and expectations that the ongoing vaccine roll-out would bring better days in the coming year.

“The Sensex posted its ninth straight week of gains, its longest gaining streak since April 2010," Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said. He feels that going ahead, markets momentum seen in the last couple of months is likely to continue on strong global cues, sustained foreign inflows, and improving macros trends. The December quarterly results and Union Budget will be some of the key events for the market.

Market sentiment was also buoyed by the record gross goods and services taxes (GST) collections in December which suggest continued recovery in economic activity and the gradual return to normalcy. The gross GST collections touched ₹1.15 lakh crore in last month, highest-ever since the implementation of the new tax regime, according to Finance Ministry.

Despite high volatility and economic slowdown, Indian markets ended 2020 with 15-16% gains while BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap outperformed rising 18-29% in the year.

According to Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities the markets may behave differently in first half and second half of 2021. “We can expect Nifty to go anywhere between 14,000 and 15,000 range sometime in first quarter of CY21. Post budget and Q4 result season we expect markets to go into some kind of consolidation phase and witness time correction," he said.

Analysts hope that abundant liquidity, low-interest rates and continuing capital flows are likely to support markets. However, steep valuations may pose a threat to the overall rally of Indian markets they said.

Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities said that the continuation of low or zero interest rates globally can keep pushing valuations higher for the world as well as for India. Relli believes a large portion of the markets run-up is over and, from now on, its rise (if substantial) would be gradual and measured. “In the interim, we may see bouts of correction, especially if FPI flows dry up for a couple of days/weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, India volatility index or VIX slumped 7.27% with the gauge closing at 19.56 on Friday. Correction in the fear index indicates that investors are less nervous or anxious about stock markets correction in near-term.

