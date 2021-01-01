Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities said that the continuation of low or zero interest rates globally can keep pushing valuations higher for the world as well as for India. Relli believes a large portion of the markets run-up is over and, from now on, its rise (if substantial) would be gradual and measured. “In the interim, we may see bouts of correction, especially if FPI flows dry up for a couple of days/weeks," he said.