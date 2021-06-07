Markets largely flat after opening higher

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as per provisional exchange data. "News is positive for markets. Since the US jobs numbers have come lower than expected the Fed is likely to continue its accommodative stance with no indications about tapering. So the US 10-year yield is likely to remain stable with a negative bias till Thursday when the US inflation numbers will be released," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

