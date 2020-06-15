Markets likely to be cautious; Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, BHEL in focus

Indian stock markets on Monday are expected to be cautious following weakness in global peers, with SGX Nifty trends indicating a flat-to-negative opening for benchmark indices.

Asian markets started the week on the back foot, while oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China sent investors scurrying for safe-havens.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25%, with Australian shares off 0.4% and South Korea slipping 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.75%.

The losses follow a strong rally in global equities since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism as countries gradually lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, risk sentiment took a knock after Beijing recorded dozens of new covid-19 cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market.

Investors are also fretting over a spike in cases in the US. Another large coronavirus outbreak could roil financial markets, which had been rallying recently on hopes of economic recovery.

The Chinese yuan dipped in offshore trade to 7.0877 per dollar, while the risk-sensitive currencies of Australia and New Zealand were also sold off. Both were last down 0.4% at $0.6855 and $0.6424, respectively. Investors are keeping a close eye on Chinese industrial production and retail sales figures due later in the day for signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Elsewhere, the dollar was little changed at 107.46 yen as investors avoided big moves before a Bank of Japan policy meeting ending Tuesday.

US central bankers have discussed the option of adopting yield curve control to cap bond yields.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to testify before Congress where "he may try to spin a more upbeat/hopeful outlook – but whether markets listen remains to be seen," said Betashares chief economist David Bassanese. Also of interest is US May retail sales figures on Tuesday, which are expected to bounce smartly after a slump in April.

Back home, India could face challenging days ahead as a study by the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the country’s coronavirus count may keep rising until early October, two-and-a-half months later than it had earlier predicted.

Monsoon has covered a significant part of west and central India but its progress will be slower this week, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

California-based TPG Capital and Greenwich-headquartered L Catterton on Saturday said the two private-equity (PE) firms will invest ₹4,546.80 crore and ₹1,894.50 crore, respectively, in Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd. The transaction comes at an equity value of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion.

Tata Motors Ltd will declare its March quarter results today. It is expected to report a sizable net loss for the quarter along with a sharp drop in its revenue due to steep fall in vehicle sales.

Public-sector engineering major, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Saturday posted a net loss of ₹1,534 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to a net profit of ₹676 crore in Q4FY19. Total income fell to ₹5,198 crore in Q4FY20 from ₹10,492 crore in Q4FY19.

Meanwhile, among commodities, oil prices slipped with Brent down 2% at $37.95 a barrel, while US crude fell 2.7% at $35.26. Gold rose 0.2% to $1,732.2 an ounce on safe-haven demand.

Reuters contributed to the story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via