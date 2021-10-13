Markets likely to be cautious; RIL, Zee, Infosys, Tata Motors in focus

Zee Entertainment on Tuesday said that two representatives from the company's largest shareholder Invesco had reached out to MD and CEO Punit Goenka in February with a proposal to merge Zee with certain entities owned by a "large Indian group". However, Goenka felt that the deal with large Indian strategic group was overvalued and it would result in a loss to the stakeholders of the company.

