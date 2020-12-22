Markets likely to be cautious; travel stocks, Future group, Tata Motors in focus

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets will likely be subdued on Tuesday as fears of new lockdowns turn investors jittery. Trends in SGX Nifty, however, suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 45,553.96 down 1,406.73 points or 3%. The 50-share index Nifty closed at 13,328.40, down 432.15 points or 3.14%.

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of covid-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to the UK on Monday due to fears about a new strain of coronavirus, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages days before Britain is set to leave the European Union.

The discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, renewed fears about the virus, which has so far killed about 1.7 million people worldwide. As a result European shares fell on Monday in their worst session in almost two months.

Back home, Tata Motors has said it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles, beginning January. The steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS-VI norms, have cumulatively increased the cost of manufacturing vehicles, necessitating a price revision to partially offset the impact, the company said in a statement.

The Delhi high court has permitted Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to proceed with the sale of its assets to a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), leaving it to regulators to decide the fate of the deal, while allowing Amazon.com Inc. to approach appropriate forums to oppose the transaction.

Fresh corporate bankruptcy filings for loans defaulted during the pandemic will remain suspended till the end of the financial year, with the government extending the ongoing freeze.The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was initially suspended for six months from 25 March, which was later extended by another three months ending 24 December. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government has now decided to extend the suspension for a full year.

Private equity major KKR's unit Moneyline Portfolio Investments sold 37.40 lakh shares or 1.08% of the equity in Max Financial Services on Monday for ₹245 crore, according to bulk deal data on the NSE showed.

All travel and tourism related stocks are likely to be in focus as the Indian government on Monday banned all flights from the United Kingdom till 31 December to curb the spread of a new strain of coronavirus considered to be 70% more infectious.

Oil prices dropped on expectations of lower demand, with U.S. crude recently down 0.33% at $47.81 per barrel, while Brent was 0.2% lower at $50.81.

U.S. stocks pared much of their early losses during a volatile session on Monday on hopes a long-anticipated stimulus package agreed to by congressional leaders will help spur a stronger recovery.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,881.7 per ounce, with the safe-haven asset hitting a one-month high earlier in the session.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

