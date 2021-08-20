Markets likely to be cautious; Vodafone, HDFC Bank, Vedanta in focus

One of the promoters of scam-hit Karvy Group, was arrested on Thursday on charges of defaulting a bank loan, police said. C Parthasarathy was arrested for defaulting on a loan taken from the IndusIndbank in 2019 and diverting the fund to other bank accounts, Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Detective Department) said adding there are two similar cases against him filed by HDFC Bank.

