Markets likely to be in a range; RIL, NTPC, L&T Holding in focus

The positive mood saw US bond yields rising further, with the 10-year US Treasuries yield climbing to 1.662% , a high last seen in May. Shorter yields dipped, however, with the two-year yield slipping to 0.404% from Monday’s peak of 0.448% as traders took profits for now from bets that the US Federal Reserve will turn hawkish at its upcoming policy meeting in early November.

