Markets likely to be in range; Bajaj Finance, HUL in focus

MUMBAI : Indian stock markets are likely to be in range on Wednesday, while trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a soft opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Tuesday the BSE Sensex ended at 49,398.29, up 834.02 points or 1.72%. The Nifty closed at 14,521.15, up 239.85 points or 1.68%.

Asian markets were mostly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street indices rose on the back of US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's push for a sizable fiscal relief package in response to the covid-19 pandemic that roiled the country.

At Yellen's confirmation hearing on Tuesday, she said the benefits of a big stimulus package are greater than the expenses of a higher debt burden. President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into office on Wednesday, last week laid out a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to boost the economy and speed up the distribution of vaccines.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.53%.

In India, major companies that will announce December quarter earnings on Wednesday are Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC AMC, Hind Zinc, Havells India, and L&T Technology.

State-run power major NTPC Ltd achieved gross cumulative generation of 222.4 billion units between April and December, up 3.8% year-on-year, the company said on Tuesday. India’s largest power generation utility also registered its highest-ever daily gross electricity generation of 1,009 million units on 18 January, it added.

Hindustan Unilever will be in focus as Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that German personal care brand Sebamed can continue comparative advertisements naming HUL soap brands Dove, Pears and Lux as long as it is backed by right scientific data. However, the company must remove HUL's detergent brand Rin reference from campaigns which compare the pH level of soap brands Pears and Dove to that of Rin.

Meanwhile, the dollar dropped for a second straight session on Tuesday with investors turning their focus to riskier assets.

US treasuries fell after Yellen said during her hearing that 2017 tax cuts for corporations should be rolled back.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes that Biden's proposed stimulus will lift economic output, while gold also firmed.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via