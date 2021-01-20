Markets likely to be in range; Bajaj Finance, HUL in focus

Hindustan Unilever will be in focus as Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that German personal care brand Sebamed can continue comparative advertisements naming HUL soap brands Dove, Pears and Lux as long as it is backed by right scientific data. However, the company must remove HUL's detergent brand Rin reference from campaigns which compare the pH level of soap brands Pears and Dove to that of Rin.

