Markets likely to be in tight range; Future group, aviation stocks in focus

Still, a call for more hawkish monetary policy from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard underlined worries that high inflation could eventually bite. Treasuries held losses, with the 10-year yield above 1.6%. Traders are waiting to see the strength of demand at an auction of 20-year notes Wednesday. The dollar was near the highest level in 12 months, while the yen was trading around its weakest against the greenback in more than four years.