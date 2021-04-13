MUMBAI: Indian markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday following weak global cues and worsening domestic macro data. SGX Nifty futures suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices.

Indian equity markets bled on Monday as a fresh surge in covid-19 cases in the country spooked investors. Sensex slumped 1,708 points to end at 47,883.38, while Nifty closed 3.5% lower at 14,310.80.

Domestic Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose for the third straight month to 5.5% in March from 5% in previous month. Industrial output contracted at the highest pace in six months at 3.6% in February from 0.9% in previous month.

"It is to be seen how the ongoing second wave of Covid infections impact both supply and demand sides of prices compared to last year, in addition to input price pressures. However, the continued fall in vegetable and cereal prices into April and the favourable base effect ahead could drive the fall in inflation," said Sreejith Balasubramanian, Economist – Fund Management, IDFC Asset Management Company.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported revenue growth of 4.2% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency in 4QFY21 delivering its third consecutive quarter of broad based growth. It marginally improved its EBIT margin to 26.8%.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has imposed a fine of ₹25 crore on Yes Bank, and ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore fines on senior executives of its private wealth management team.

Private sector Bandhan Bank on Monday said it witnessed a 21% yearly growth in loans and advances to ₹87,054 crore as of March 31, 2021.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup earlier this year.

Asia share markets were cautious on Tuesday after US markets weakened as investors anticipated the start of corporate earnings seasons and the release of key inflation data to indicate how the global recovery from the pandemic will emerge.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading less than 0.1% higher early Tuesday.

U.S. inflation data for March is due to be published Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 1.6782%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30. It traded between a range of 1.6835% and 1.6427% during the US session.

