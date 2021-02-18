Markets likely to be range-bound; Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank in focus

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday relaxed public issue norms to make it easier for the government to sell a part of its stake in Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) through a mega initial public offering. The markets regulator said companies with a size of over ₹1 trillion will now be required to achieve at least 10% public shareholding in two years and at least 25% within five years from the date of listing.

