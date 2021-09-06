MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be rangebound on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty show a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 58,129.95, up 277.41 points or 0.48% and the Nifty ended at 17,323.60, up 89.45 points or 0.52%.

Asian shares got off to a mixed start on Monday as a disappointing US payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei added 1.7%, but South Korea eased 0.1%. Nasdaq futures were barely changed, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1%.

Investors were still assessing the fallout from the September payrolls report which showed a much smaller increase in jobs than expected, but also a pick up in wages.

The latter was enough to nudge longer-dated Treasury yields higher and steepen the yield curve, even as markets speculated the Federal Reserve might start tapering later.

Lenders to Videocon group’s energy business have extended the deadline for submitting the resolution plan till 30 September after it failed to receive any bids from potential applicants, according to a Mint report.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has inked a pact with US-based Citius Pharmaceuticals to sell its rights to an anti-cancer agent. The drug firm said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Citius to sell all of its rights to E7777 (an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein) and certain related assets.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Sunday announced opening of bookings for the next batch of Harley-Davidson adventure tourer bike ''Pan America'' 1250 after the first lot completely sold out. The company also said that the bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open, along with the expansion of customer touch-points and service centres for Harley Davidson

State-owned NTPC will seek shareholders' approval to raise ₹18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds or debentures in its annual general meeting on 28 September. NTPC has proposed to raise funds up to ₹18,000 crore through the issue of bonds/debentures on a private placement basis.

The rise in US 10-year yields to 1.32% limited some of the pressure on the dollar from the poor payrolls print, though its index still touched a one-month low before steadying at 92.128.

The dollar remained sidelined on the yen at 109.76, while the euro was firm at $1.1881 after hitting a five-week top of $1.1908 on Friday.

The European Central Bank holds its policy meeting this week and a number of policy hawks have been calling for a step back in their huge asset buying programme, though President Christine Lagarde has sounded more dovish.

The prospect of a later start to Fed tapering was positive for non-yielding gold, which stood at $1,826 an ounce, having reached its highest since mid-June at $1,833.80.

Oil investors were more concerned the poor pace of US hiring would be a drag on demand and prices slipped.

Brent fell 65 cents to $71.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 59 cents to $68.70.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

