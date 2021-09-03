Markets likely to be rangebound; PNB Housing Finance, IRB Infra in focus

Punjab National Bank on Thursday urged a tribunal to quash the rescue plan for defunct debt-laden Jet Airways, alleging irregularities in it, a move that risks delaying any return of the airline grounded two years ago.A consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and a UAE-based businessman last year agreed to pump in ₹1,000 crore as working capital and give funds to creditors of Jet, which was hit hard due to piling up debt in 2019.

