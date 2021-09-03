Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Markets likely to be rangebound; PNB Housing Finance, IRB Infra in focus

Markets likely to be rangebound; PNB Housing Finance, IRB Infra in focus

Premium
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 57,852.54, up 514.33 points to 0.90% and the Nifty was at 17,234.15, up 157.90 points or 0.92%. (Reuters)
2 min read . 08:16 AM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said capital markets regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be rangebound on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 57,852.54, up 514.33 points to 0.90% and the Nifty was at 17,234.15, up 157.90 points or 0.92%.

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be rangebound on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 57,852.54, up 514.33 points to 0.90% and the Nifty was at 17,234.15, up 157.90 points or 0.92%.

Asian stocks were steady Friday and the dollar held a drop after cyclicals led Wall Street to a record high ahead of a US jobs report that will shape views on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Asian stocks were steady Friday and the dollar held a drop after cyclicals led Wall Street to a record high ahead of a US jobs report that will shape views on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Equities gained in Japan but dipped in China and Hong Kong. US futures fluctuated after energy shares helped the S&P 500 to a new peak. The US 10-year Treasury yield was little changed and the dollar was at a four-week low.

The payrolls report will colour expectations about when the Fed might start tapering pandemic-era stimulus and how long it can wait before hiking interest-rates. The US probably added 725,000 jobs in August—a more moderate pace versus the prior two months, but stronger than early 2021.

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said capital markets regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.

Pronouncing its order on August 9, the two-member bench of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) gave a split verdict, saying there was difference of opinion between the members of the bench.

Punjab National Bank on Thursday urged a tribunal to quash the rescue plan for defunct debt-laden Jet Airways, alleging irregularities in it, a move that risks delaying any return of the airline grounded two years ago.A consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and a UAE-based businessman last year agreed to pump in 1,000 crore as working capital and give funds to creditors of Jet, which was hit hard due to piling up debt in 2019.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached partly paid Compulsorily Convertible Preference shares of the Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) group companies totaling 233 crore in 4,355 crore PMC bank scam.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Premium

Premium gin brands headed to Indian shores as consumers ...

Premium

The supply chain snafu clouding global economic revival

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Thursday said the company has won the bid for the construction of six lanes of 20 km Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair stretch on the upcoming ChittoorThachur Highways in Tamil Nadu at a cost outlay of 909 crore.

Elsewhere, oil was near $70 a barrel on bets that the market can absorb additional supply from Opec+ as the US Gulf grapples with Hurricane Ida’s impact.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!