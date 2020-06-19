Markets likely to be rangebound; Reliance Industries, Tata Motors in focus

Indian stock markets on Friday are expected to be rangebound tracking global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices.

Major Asian shares were choppy in early deals after a mixed Wall Street session with investor focus swinging between concerns about a second pandemic wave and more upbeat hopes about an economic recovery.

Fresh contagion concerns have dominated the market focus this week with mixed data on infections jolting sentiment.

On Thursday, around 400 workers at a slaughterhouse in northern Germany tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, gold prices eased a bit after a Chinese medical expert said Beijing has brought a recent outbreak under control.

All three major US stock indices were rangebound and oscillated through much of the day as investors struggled to interpret the impact of US employment data without any guidance from corporations on their earnings.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15% but the S&P 500 added 0.06%. The Nasdaq Composite rose a marginal 0.33% after spending much of the session lower.

Back home, ending seven decades of restrictions, India fully opened commercial coal mining for private sector through auctions designed to boost production, reduce imports and raise state revenues. The auction of 41 coal blocks, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to attract ₹33,000 crore in investments, with private miners sharing revenues with the government.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign asset manager, Public Investment Fund or PIF, on Thursday, announced an investment of ₹11,367 crore in Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital assets unit of Reliance Industries Ltd.

While close to 15% of State Bank of India’s (SBI) loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) have turned bad, the bank has been able to stabilise the portfolio by introducing end-to-end digitisation, said Rajnish Kumar, chairman of India's largest lender.

Moody’s Investor Service has downgraded Tata Motors Ltd’s (TML) corporate family rating (CFR) and the company’s senior unsecured instruments rating to B1 from Ba3. Moody’s said its outlook on all ratings on TML has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

In currency markets, the Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% versus the greenback at 106.96 per dollar, while sterling last traded at $1.2425, up 0.01% on the day.

US Treasury yields rose, so did crude oil as worries about fuel demand in light of rising coronavirus cases were offset by data showing lower US inventories of gasoline and distillates, indicating higher demand.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes fell in price to yield to 0.7068%, from 0.694% late on Thursday. US crude recently rose 0.77% to $39.14 per barrel and Brent was little changed on the day

US gold futures settled down $1,724.80 an ounce.

Reuters contributed to the story.

