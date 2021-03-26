MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be rangebound on Friday following rise in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 48,440.12, down 740.19 points or 1.51%. The Nifty closed at 14,324.90, down 224.50 points or 1.54%.

Asian markets are set to open higher on Friday after US equities rose as investors weighed the outlook for economic growth and inflation and welcomed progress on vaccination rollouts.

US labour department data showed claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the US economy is on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves and temperatures rise.

In his first formal news conference, US president Joe Biden said that he would double his administration's vaccination rollout plan after reaching the previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule.

On Wall Street, stocks closely tied to an economic recovery led the rebound while some ongoing weakness among high-growth stocks and shares of energy companies held back the S&P 500 and other major indexes from moving meaningfully higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points, or 0.62%, to 32,619.48, the S&P 500 gained 20.38 points, or 0.52%, to 3,909.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.79 points, or 0.12%, to 12,977.68.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-promoted Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Den Networks will sell stakes via an offer for sale (OFS) on 26 and 30 March for ₹853 crore and ₹269 crore respectively.

Jio Content Distribution Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings Pvt. Ltd, promoters of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd will sell 338 million shares, or a 19.1% stake with a floor price of ₹25.25 totalling ₹853.45 crore.

Public-sector Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday said it has declared its IL&FS NPA account with ₹399 crore outstanding loan as fraud and has reported it to the Reserve Bank. The NPA account Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) with outstanding dues of ₹399.31 crore has been declared as fraud, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cadila Healthcare and Torrent Pharma on Thursday said they have subscribed to partnership interest in healthcare services firm ABCD Technologies LLP which will be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP. The four pharma majors are investing ₹40 crore each in the target entity which is a recently incorporated limited liability partnership and has not commenced any business activities, they added. The objective of the acquisition is to facilitate, enable and promote efficiency and good distribution practices, including digitising healthcare infrastructure in India, inter alia, in support of the National Digital Health Mission of Government of India, the regulatory filings said.

In primary markets, Kalyan Jewellers will make stock markets debut on Friday. The ₹1,175-crore public issue was subscribed 2.61 times in the price band of ₹86-87 per share.

India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said ahead of its next month’s spring meeting with the World Bank.

Oil tumbled after surging a day prior when a container ship became stuck in the Suez Canal. The ship may block the vital shipping lane for weeks.

US crude was last down 0.09% to $58.51 per barrel and Brent was at $61.84, down 3.99% on the day.

Weighing on sentiment was a selloff in Chinese technology shares amid concern here they will be delisted from US exchanges on worries about a semiconductor shortage.

The dollar index hit its highest since November overnight, at 92.697, breaking its 200-day moving average.

The dollar index rose 0.265%, with the euro up 0.05% to $1.177.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose in price to yield 1.6332%, from 1.614% late on Thursday.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,727.73 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via