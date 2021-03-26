Markets likely to be rangebound; Sun Pharma, Lupin, RIL in focus

Drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cadila Healthcare and Torrent Pharma on Thursday said they have subscribed to partnership interest in healthcare services firm ABCD Technologies LLP which will be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP. The four pharma majors are investing ₹40 crore each in the target entity which is a recently incorporated limited liability partnership and has not commenced any business activities, they added. The objective of the acquisition is to facilitate, enable and promote efficiency and good distribution practices, including digitising healthcare infrastructure in India, inter alia, in support of the National Digital Health Mission of Government of India, the regulatory filings said.

