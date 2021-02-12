Markets likely to be ranged; Sun Pharma, ITC shares in focus

Indian markets are likely to be rangebound on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark equity indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 51,531.52, up 222.13 points or 0.43%. The 50-share index Nifty closed at 15,173.30, up 66.80 points or 0.44%.

In early trading global markets were holding steady or slipping a bit as investors looked over mixed data and watched for the next catalyst.

Markets in Greater China and most of Southeast Asia are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets are closed through 17 February for the holiday.

World stock markets were holding close to record highs on Thursday as investors weighed some tepid economic data against increasing vaccinations against covid-19 and the prospect that more government spending and continued cheap money from central banks will drive higher growth and, eventually, inflation.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.25% on Thursday, adding a ninth-straight day of gains.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out gains of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.02%.

Prices held near records as investors bet on more government spending, although enthusiasm was tempered when U.S. President Joe Biden argued for more infrastructure spending by saying in part that China was poised to "eat our lunch."

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and its senior officials, including Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, have settled with regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of listing obligation and disclosure requirements norms. According to separate settlement orders, Sun Pharmaceutical paid over ₹56.11 lakh towards settlement charges and Shanghvi paid ₹62.35 lakh.

The finance ministry on Thursday said the Finance Bill has proposed amendments permitting foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) an entry into debt financing of emerging investment vehicles REITs and InvITs. In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to permit FPIs to invest in listed debt securities issued by REITs and InvITs.

Some companies which will announce December quarter earnings today are Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Dilip Buildcon, Force Motors, GMR Infrastructure, Godrej Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance among others.

ITC Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,587.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 stood at ₹14,124.48 crore. It was ₹13,307.54 crore in the year-ago period

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday allowed Thomas Cook (India) to withdraw its buyback offer because of substantial deterioration in the company''s financial position due to the covid-19 pandemic. The regulator treated the case as "unique" and said that the order is not intended to serve as a precedent.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries was last at 1.1648, 3 basis points higher than the day before and the biggest one-day change this week.

The weaker bidding for Treasuries came on soft demand for $27 billion of new 30-year bonds on Thursday. Earlier in the week, strong demand for new sales of 10-year and three-year notes tempered yields.

Bond investors have been juggling the prospect of increasing supplies of Treasuries with changing outlooks for faster economic growth and inflation.

The dollar index drifted 0.02% lower on Friday morning after dipping for a fourth day on Thursday on the weak US jobless claims data.

US crude was unchanged early Friday at $57.92 per barrel. Oil ended a record streak of gains on Thursday after both OPEC and the International Energy Agency said renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new coronavirus variants reduced the prospect of a swift recovery in demand.

Spot gold was last up 0.05% to $1,826.30 per ounce. US gold futures settled down 0.9% on Thursday.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

