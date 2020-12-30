Markets likely to be ranged; Tata group stocks, financials in focus

Indian stocks are likely to be ranged on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for the benchmark equity indices. On Tuesday, The BSE Sensex ended at 47,613.08, up 259.33 points or 0.55%. The Nifty closed at 13,932.60, up 59.40 points or 0.43%.

Asian shares retreated in early deals as investors cashed in on a recent rally, while the euro flirted with highs not seen in more than 2.5- years on as hopes of a gradual global economic recovery supported demand for riskier currencies.

Shares on Wall Street had pulled back from record highs overnight as uncertainty about whether the US Senate would authorize additional stimulus checks gave investors a reason to take profits.

The US senate's vote on the additional checks appeared to be delayed by early Wednesday morning Asia time, while news that the United States has detected its first-known case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant could give investors more reason to cash in gains.

Tata Sons has agreed to buy an additional 32.67% stake in AirAsia India Ltd from its joint venture partner for $37.66 million, increasing its stake in the budget airline to 83.67%, Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd said on Tuesday.

Lenders should brace themselves for a tough time once the policy support given during the pandemic is withdrawn, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, warning of a deterioration in asset quality. Housing financiers, RBI specifically said in its Trends and Progress report released on Tuesday, could see a substantial impairment in their loan assets because of delays in completion of housing projects, cost overruns and delayed investments by home buyers.

Future group firms have started getting large orders from Reliance Industries, its CEO Kishore Biyani said in an email to his employees on Tuesday.

In a sign that markets are not avoiding risky assets across the board, the U.S. dollar struggled as investors favoured riskier currencies.

The euro was steady at $1.2255, after climbing overnight to a high of $1.2275, a level last seen in April 2018. Traders said the common currency appeared well-supported at $1.2200 and $1.2165.

The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7609, within sight of a 2-1/2-year high of $0.7639, while sterling traded sideways at $1.3500. The Japanese yen was little changed at 103.55, with some traders predicting it will be pinned between the 103.00-104.00 range for now.

Investors are betting that the dollar is entering a downtrend in the foreseeable future as a recovery in the global economy next year leads them to shun so-called "safe-haven" assets such as the greenback.

The US dollar was listless against a basket of major currencies, losing 0.29% to stand at 89.982, within spitting distance from a 2.5-year low of 89.72.

A sluggish dollar supported gold, with bullion prices steady at $1,877.11 an ounce.

Oil prices rebounded overnight as investors hoped that an expanded U.S. pandemic aid stimulus would spur fuel demand and stoke economic growth.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

