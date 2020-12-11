Markets likely to be ranged; Tata group stocks, Kotak Mahindra in focus

Indian equities are likely to be rangebound on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for the benchmark share indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 45,959.88, down 143.62 points or 0.31%. The Nifty settled at 13,478.30, down 50.80 points or 0.38%.

Asia markets were mixed on Friday as concerns about US stimulus and climbing covid-19 cases weighed globally on optimism.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said negotiations over a new covid-19 relief package were making "a lot of progress," although lawmakers in both parties said action could take longer than originally hoped as sticking points remained and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's staff were skeptical compromises could be made.

Attention on the stimulus package grew sharper after new data showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits jumped to a near three-month high, as spiking covid-19 cases weighed on economic activity.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23%, the S&P 500 lost 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.54%.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a "strong possibility" the nation could split from the European Union with a trade agreement. Sterling fell on the likelier prospects of a no-deal Brexit.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from paying dividend on perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) worth ₹500 crore that it sold in 2018 to comply with a regulatory ceiling on promoter shareholding.

Tata group rejected a truce offer by billionaire Pallonji Mistry’s conglomerate that suggested swapping the Mistry family’s stake for shares worth $24 billion in the listed Tata companies. The Mistry-led Shapoorji Pallonji Group had informed the court in October that it estimated its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons Pvt, to be worth more than ₹1.75 trillion ($23.7 billion). It was seeking pro-rata shares in all listed Tata entities, cash, or any marketable instrument in lieu. Tata group earlier this week pegged this valuation at $11 billion, or less than half of Mistrys’ ask.

TVS Motor Company Chairman and MD Venu Srinivasan on Thursday said members of the TVS family have agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies.

The euro rose after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures to help steer the region out of a double-dip recession.

In the United States, strong demand for $24 billion in 30-year Treasury bonds on auction drove longer-dated yields down and flattened the yield curve. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.3 basis points on Thursday to 0.908%.

Oil prices climbed nearly 3%, with Brent hitting levels not seen since early March, on hopes of a speedier recovery thanks to covid-19 vaccines. Brent crude rose 2.8%, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2.8%.

Investor optimism helped pushed down safe-haven gold, with spot gold falling 0.4% and US gold futures settling down 0.1%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

