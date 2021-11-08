Markets likely to be stable; Future group stocks, IndusInd Bank in focus

Terming whistle-blower allegations on loan evergreening as “grossly inaccurate and baseless", Indusind Bank on November 6 admitted to have disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a “technical glitch". Lending without the consent was reported by the field staff in two days, and the glitch was also rectified expeditiously, the private sector lender said in a clarification. On Friday, there was a media report about anonymous whistleblowers writing to the bank management and the RBI about BFIL, the microlending-focused subsidiary of the bank, allegedly resorting to evergreening of loans, wherein existing borrowers unable to pay dues were given new loans to present the books as clean.